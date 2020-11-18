Could Abilene be getting a COVID-19 vaccine soon?

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Moderna Inc., said Monday, Nov. 16, its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ABILENE, Texas, (KTAB/KRBC) – With COVID-19 cases rising in Abilene and across the U.S., the pressure is on to get a safe and effective vaccine out to the public, and Abilene could be getting those soon.

In preparation, officials discussed storage and distribution of the vaccines at Tuesday’s Abilene Taylor County Public Health District board meeting.

Annette Lerma, the public health district director for Abilene and Taylor County, says they are working with Moderna and Pfizer on the logistics of the vaccine.

“We had prepared originally by buying additional freezers for subzero, but then Pfizer came out and said that it was ultracold, and so we learned that our subzero freezers would not work for that,” said Lerma.

So, Lerma had to order new freezers in case they need to host the Pfizer vaccine, but because of high demand there’s a chance they won’t make it in time, so they might have to improvise.

“You’ve got to plan for getting out 975 doses within 5 days because that’s how long your vaccine is going to be good if you can’t keep it at that ultracold temperature,” said Lerma.

But the health department is prepared for such a scenario.

“Back in October we did a POD, point of dispensing at the stadium with our flu vaccine, but it was in preparation for being able to do a mass vaccination event,” said Lerma.

The health department doesn’t know much more than what’s already been released to the general public about who will be the first to receive the vaccine.

“They’re going to be the health care workers from what we know, the at-risk populations, they haven’t really drilled down to at-risk populations, were assuming long term care facilities, things like that,” said Lerma.

But there is a committee to decide who will receive those first rounds and when they might get them. Right now, there’s about 14 local medical facilities that have signed up to become a vaccine administrator.

“Of course, we would love for as many as possible here locally to take the burden off of us,” said Lerma.

Lerma says there is still time for medical professionals to sign up.