ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Christmas Day is now less than two weeks away, and as we receive some much-needed rain across the Big Country, some wonder if we might see any snow. The short answer is “not likely.”

Snow is usually hard to come by for this time of year in West Texas. The average snowfall amount for December in Abilene is not even an inch (0.9″). The daily chance of snow during the month is just 1.7%.

With that being said, we normally need help from a strong cold front to drop temperatures cold enough to even have a chance at wintry precipitation.

We recently had a cold front that brought temperatures into the 20s, which is cold enough for snowfall, but we received no type of precipitation to even allow snow to be a topic of discussion.

The weather pattern this week has plenty of moisture available, but temperatures are well above freezing, which is why we are dealing with flooding potentials over the next couple of days.

If temperatures were cold enough, we would be having a conversation about snowfall potential and freezing roadways. It seems like we tend to get one component for snow without the other.

We had freezing temperatures with no precipitation last weekend and now that we have precipitation, the temperatures are in the 50’s and 40s, so it’s difficult for us to have the perfect conditions for snowfall.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the potential for snow is looking not too good. Here is a look at the temperature trend for the week of Christmas.

This is something you don’t normally see heading into the end of December. Essentially, the entire United States will be warmer than normal over the next couple of weeks.

The strange thing about this outlook is that South Florida is the only zone for near normal temperatures when it’s normally one of the warmer places in the country.

What is more unusual is that most of Alaska and all of Hawaii will be above normal conditions, just like the continental states.

We can expect a break in rainfall beginning Saturday through most of next week. As we look a bit further, rainfall chances are expected to increase as we near Christmas Day.

So, right now, no. It won’t be a white Christmas, but likely a rainy one.