Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead after police attempt to serve warrants

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead of an apparent suicide in a Florida home after deputies attempted to serve multiple warrants related to charges of sexual abuse of minors, according to officials.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve the warrants at a residence in New Port Richey on Friday, but said there was no response from Martin, 54, when the officers attempted to make contact with him.

Martin was wanted on three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery, the Pasco County Sheriff’s office said in statement to NBC News.

The warrants were issued against Martin in Tennessee.

When Martin failed to respond to the deputies on Friday, a SWAT team was called in, as the former country singer had made threats against himself and others.

When officers entered the home, they found Martin has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police did not provide further details.

Martin was a frequently touring musician who opened up for acts such as Willie Nelson and Vice Gill, and had appeared in several reality television shows on the Sportsman Channel and CarbonTV, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

