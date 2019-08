ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country singer Neal McCoy is in the Big Country continuing a mission.

McCoy recites the Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live everyday, and has been doing so for 3 years and 7 months, or 1,310 consecutive days.

McCoy plays at the Lumberyard Friday night at 8, but wanted to get the community together ahead of time to honor the country.