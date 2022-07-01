County of Callahan seeks to expand with 300 homes to be built in Clyde

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New housing developments are on the drawing board for the Callahan County community, as the city of Clyde could soon house an additional 300 homes.

Just outside city limits, between Interstate 20 and FM-18, right off FM-603, sits 300 acres of land. Clyde City Administrator, Christopher McGuire said the land will potentially be made available to develop roughly 300 new homes, opening the door for the city to expand its population.

“We’ve been working very hard to put infrastructure in place and be prepared for the growth that’s coming our way,” said McGuire.

Over the past 18 months, McGuire said this project will be the sixth voluntary annexation of property owners brought into the city.

“The amenities, the school district ratings,” McGuire described. “It’s becoming very attractive to live here in Clyde.”

Although some community members fear Clyde may lose that ‘small town’ feel, McGuire told KTAB/KRBC finding that sweet spot was a challenge.

“We’re excited about the growth of a long time coming,” said McGuire. “We know there’s challenges with growth, but we see the potential and we’re really embracing it as a city.”

The City of Clyde’s ultimate desire: Pull all pieces in place to become a full-scale city.

“We see this as the opportunity to really put Clyde on the map and grow, and grow responsibly,” explained McGuire.

Clyde’s next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, July 12. If approved by the city, a service agreement will be signed and set in place. This will leave one year for the city to gather all needed utilities to begin the work.