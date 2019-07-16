Couple leaves children at park, flees crash scene, gets chased by deputies

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple fled the scene of an accident before getting chased by Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies, all after leaving their three kids at a nearby park.

The accident happened at FM 600 and 1082, and was witnessed by an off-duty deputy.

The couple fled from the accident driving down FM 600. Somewhere along the way, Jones County deputies picked up the chase. The suspect vehicle, a suburban, turned around and came back, turned onto 3034 and eventually down a private drive that dead ends.

The man fled from the car, leaving the woman inside. Eventually the Jones County deputy was able to apprehend the man and took the couple into custody. The three children were still at the park during this time, and officers were able to find them and pick them up as well.

The couple was taken into custody and the suburban was towed away.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.