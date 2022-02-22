ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene couple made 2-22-22 an extra special day to remember.

Drew Elliot and Michelle Burleson got married at 2:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

“We’ve been wanting to get married and we thought 2/22 was a real magical day and what a better day to do it,” Elliot said.

The couple has always been fascinated by numbers and the patterns of numerology, so the day sparked their interest.

“We really weren’t sure when or where or how we wanted to get married, we just knew we did, we just up and decided that was such a cool date and we wanted to go ahead and do it then,” Elliott said.

Dean says the JPs had a a lot of weddings scheduled for the day, a trend similar to what Taylor County Vital Statistics Clerk Donna Frizzell saw with marriage licenses.



“We have a couple here with us that have known each other from the past and are getting together again,” Frizzell said.



Betty Welch and David Whitmire were in Abilene visiting family and weren’t aware of the day at first, but appreciated the significance of it.



“We thought it was kind of neat to discover what the date is 2/22/22, you total all those twos up, it comes to the number 8 and the number 8 in scripture is significant of new beginning, it’s the day that Christ was raised and we feel like this is new beginning for us.”