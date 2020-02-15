Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day at the old courthouse

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- This Valentine’s Day couples in Abilene decided to go off the beaten track and hold their marriage ceremonies inside the Old Taylor County Courthouse.

Judge Frank Cleveland had four weddings on his schedule, and this is not the first Valentine’s Day he’s been making dreams come true. “I’ve done probably 3000 to 4000 weddings,” said Judge Cleveland.

Love was in the air at the old courthouse when Charlotte and Jaziel Crespo decided to make their love eternal. Due to their military ties and rapidly changing lifestyles, they thought there was no better day to get married than Valentine’s Day. “I thought it would be special, and something that we could always remember, and from this day forward Valentine’s Day is no longer going to be Valentine’s Day for us. It’s always going to be something a lot more special,” said Charlotte.

Getting married in a courthouse might not be the most conventional way, but both Charlotte and Jaziel believe weddings are about the people in attendance, not the location. “Don’t let people decide for you where or when your wedding is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s under a tree in a courthouse, or in a big cathedral, you’re getting married to the love of your life,” said Jaziel.