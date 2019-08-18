Court document: Las Vegas man plotted attacks on McDonald’s, synagogue and bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of planning to attack a synagogue had a journal in which he sketched out an attack on a McDonald’s restaurant and talked about it as a suicide mission, according to a court document.

The detention order for 23-year-old Conor Climo lays out U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe’s reasons for keeping Climo in federal custody. She writes he poses a “risk of danger” to the community because he wasn’t just talking about what “he believes and intends to do, but rather is planning and has engaged in actions.”

The order states Climo is a member of The Feuerkrieg Divison of Atomwaffen, which is an neo-Nazi organization that encourages, and may even commit, violent acts on Jewish people, homosexuals, African-Americans and federal infrastructure.

Climo was arrested Aug. 8 after bomb-making materials were found at his Las Vegas home following and FBI led Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation.

According to the detention order, Climo had very specific plans for attacking a synagogue near his northwest area home. His plans were to “light an incendiary device and having others join him to shoot people as they came out of the synagogue.”

Koppe’s order said Climo told the FBI he wanted to commit an attack to uphold his ideology, and wanted to get the message out. Climo referred to his journal — where he had sketched out attack plans — as his manifesto.

He also told an undercover agent that he had surveilled a bar on Fremont Street, in downtown Las Vegas, that he believed catered to the LGBTQ community.

Koppe wrote that Climo admits to “having suicidal ideations” and has a “shaky” relationship with his mother. His aunt described the relationship as “awful.”