COVID-19 cases spiking at Wylie High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Wylie High School has seen nearly three times as many COVID-19 cases in the last week as they have since the beginning of the school year.

On Tuesday, the Wylie Independent School District (WISD) reported six students and one staff member had tested positive, bringing their total since Monday, Sept. 28 to 21 positive cases.

Of those 21 cases since Monday, 19 are students and two are staff members.

A total of 15 cases have been reported at the high school since Oct. 1.

From the beginning of the school year through Sunday, Sept. 27, Wylie High School had only reported eight total cases.

The Wylie High School volleyball team recently resumed activities after a member tested positive on Sept. 22, forcing the rest of the team into quarantine and remote learning through Oct. 2.

By comparison, Cooper and Abilene High Schools have reported a total of 13 cases between students and staff members since their school year began.

According to the Abilene Independent School District coronavirus information website, there are only 28 active cases in the entire district, which has approximately 15,000 more students than Wylie ISD.

In a letter to parents issued Tuesday regarding the seven latest cases, Wylie ISD says, “We are in contact with the Taylor County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff. Wylie ISD will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures that we have in place.”

When asked about what’s being seen in our school districts, City of Abilene officials issued the following statement:

What the public should know is that we are being very proactive with managing cases within schools by doing the following: The positive case reports that come through are prioritized for social tracing and investigation to quickly isolate the exposed. We host a weekly conference call that is open to all local and surrounding school districts to make ourselves available for questions and provide any updates to CDC guidance for best practices. We provide guidance based on CDC guidelines, but the final decision on closing schools, classrooms and whom to allow or disallow on school campuses is the school administration’s or local school board’s, not public health. The only legal jurisdiction lies with our health authority to close a school in response to a confirmed outbreak. In this case, the school could be asked to close for up to 5 days for the purpose of cleaning and then must be allowed to reopen. Situations are being monitored closely to ensure that no campus reaches a disproportionate burden of positive cases that would be higher than our local infection rate for the entire community.

We have reached out to Wylie ISD for comment, but they had not yet responded at time of publication.