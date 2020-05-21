COVID-19 causing changes for summer day-camp programs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As the school year comes to a close, Abilene summer camps prepare to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll look different than what we’re used to,” said Mark Young, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Abilene.

The Boys and Girls Club of Abilene will open to campers June 1, CEO Young says that staff will take extra precautions to keep visitors safe.

“Parents wont be allowed in the building. We’ll take the child’s temperature. I hate to use that phrase the new normal but they understand,” said Young.

Young’s staff used similar measures during it’s most recent day camps for essential workers. He says the precautions were effective.

“We’ve gone through the weeks of the Abilene United days camps with not one case, so I’m very hopeful for the summer,” said Young.

Young says the summer camp program is already full but encourages anyone interested to still apply at the club’s website.