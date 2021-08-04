COVID-19 climbing among Taylor Co. kids, hospitalizations & new cases highest since January

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 hospitalizations and new reported cases in Taylor County have reached highs not seen since the end of January.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the most since Jan. 29, when there were 154.

Hendrick Health reported the most hospitalizations since Jan. 25, when there were 69 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and more than 2,600 active cases in the county. Wednesday there were 66 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 678 active cases in Taylor County.

According to the health district, 15% of the 80 new cases reported Wednesday were in the 0-19 age bracket, including one pre-k child, one elementary student, five middle schoolers, and five high school students.

There have been 102 new COVID-19 cases reported among school-aged children since July 6 in Taylor County, which accounts for more than 5% of total cases in this age group since numbers were first reported on March 26, 2020.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 53,390 people in Taylor County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 45,578 have been fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccines administered is also on the rise, with 1,766 being given out the last week of July, which is the most since 1,866 were doled out during the last week of April into May 2.