COVID-19, construction delays pushing back completion of new Hendrick Home for Children building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 has delayed several construction projects across the Big Country, including The Hendrick Home for Children building.

Project Manager J.D. Coffee says they were hoping to be completed by the end of 2020, but now they’re looking closer to Spring of 2021.

“We’re getting close to halfway done,” says Coffee.

The new Hendrick Home for Children is modeled after the original structure built in 1938.

“Our team worked with the home to try and keep the outside looking very similar to the existing structure that was here before,” says Coffee.

The new building has 9,000 more square feet than before.

“The inside is completely different. We had to bring it up to current codes and just make the inside completely revamped,” says Coffee.

COVID-19 pushed back parts of the project.

“It’s impacted us a little bit. It’s hurt manpower for some of our trades from out of town, but it’s mostly just delayed materials,” says Coffee.

He says they locally source contractors and supplies as much as they can.

“Its a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to do something like this for the community and for the City of Abilene. It’s really unlike anything we’ve ever done before and unlike anything we’ll ever do again,” says Coffee.

He also says while they are building this, no families have been displaced.

Instead, this will allow more people to be able to stay at the home.

The new building will house all of their offices, more rooms for families, and recreational areas.