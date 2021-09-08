COVID-19 continues climb in Wylie, Abilene ISDs, Taylor Co. reports 147 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 147 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Over the last seven days, 11.31% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Abilene ISD is reporting 62 new cases in students Wednesday, including 21 elementary students, 22 in middle school, and 19 high schoolers. There are currently 289 active cases among AISD students, and 64 among staff, for a grand total of 353 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports 22 new cases in students, including one at Wylie West Early Childhood, one at East Elementary, 10 in junior high, and 10 in high school. There are eight new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 73 active cases among students and 18 staff, totaling 91 active cases.

There are currently 2,260 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

Hendrick Health reported 108 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, including 19 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 23 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 131 patients hospitalized, 107 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 25 total ICU patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,051 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,209 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,275 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50,584 have been fully vaccinated.