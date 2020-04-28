Texas Education Agency, Abilene educators brace themselves for fall semester and effects of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-As everyone navigates the rest of this school year, the upcoming fall semester may be an even bigger challenge. Educators and the Texas Education Agency are preparing to adjust.

We reached out to the Texas Education Agency last week for an interview. They responded to KRBC saying it is not ideal to do any interviews as of right now, because it is still ‘too early to tell what the impact of COVID-19 will have’ on Texas Education.

As she continues to teach her current online, first grade teacher Lauren Johnson is in a constant flow of communication with parents who initially were having difficulty assisting their children with assignments.

“Some parents were feeling very overwhelmed by everything and they were like, ‘Can you just specifically tell me what my child needs to do?'”

Johnson said she insists on keeping an open mind, as she will have no real idea of what level her upcoming students will be at academically or behaviorally.

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to start off the year thinking my students are right here where they should be when they enter first grade,” said Johnson. “You know you always have that where you feel like you need to make up for lost time over the summer.”

Over in the big leagues–Cooper High School principal Lyndsey Williamson said many of her students are taking on extra shifts at part-time jobs and some neglecting school work. This leaves teachers between a rock and a hard place.

“And, just the volume of kids they’re trying to track is diffcult at the high school level,” said Williamson.

With the STAAR test off the table, the T.E.A. is encouraging parents and districts to opt into student assessments. But, Williamson said for upperclassmen, adjusting from standardized testing to essentially arbitrary standards is a challenge for everyone in itself.

“They feel so over-tested,” said Williamson. “And, our kids who haven’t been successful on those tests since maybe they were in 3rd grade, it’s just another thing–even though there may not be a grade attached, we have to be careful on that, number 1 the amount of effort that’s put into it when they know it doesn’t count.”