COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hospitalizations across Texas have more than doubled in the last two weeks, rising to 8,698 people in hospitals on Monday.

Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge.

Along the Texas-Mexico border, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said over the weekend that two severely ill patients were flown hundreds of miles north to Dallas and San Antonio because hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at full capacity.

Texas surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend.