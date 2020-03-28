COVID-19 impact on local hardware stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Local hardware stores say they are having a hard time keeping certain items on the shelves.

“As soon as we get it people are coming in and grabbing it,” said Vincent Tucker, an employee at Bible Hardware.

Just like every store in town, Tucker says they are having a hard time keeping Lysol and hand sanitizer stocked but, they do have some alternatives.

“Vinegar is a really good disinfectant. We do have some things of vinegar left and you can mix it with water and it disinfects things,” said Tucker.

While people are stuck a home they are finding ways to stay busy.

“There’s been a lot more people buying outdoor stuff. Their bored and doing outside things,” says Tucker.

He says people buying swings to build or supplies to start a garden.

“Business really hasn’t ticked off much for here. It has been different people though, a different group, usually there is regulars but there has been a different group of people coming through,” says Tucker.

Bible employees say they’ve also sold a lot of keys to businesses in an effort to keep employees from sharing the same key.