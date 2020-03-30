COVID-19 in Abilene: 11 positive cases, 148 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB//KRBC) — A total of 11 people in Abilene have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers released by the city Monday, 334 tests have been conducted, with 176 coming back negative and 148 still pending.

So far, most cases are involving residents and healthcare workers at Disability Resources, Incorporated.

City officials say one of the new cases is a 30-year-old man who recently returned from traveling and immediately reached out to healthcare providers. He is quarantined and poses little risk, the city says.

The second new case is an 80-year-old man with a history of traveling. He is currently hospitalized, but in stable condition, city officials say.

Abilene City Council approved a limited shelter in place order in a meeting on Monday, hoping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

