COVID-19 in Abilene: 18 total positive cases, 129 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 18 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Abilene.

According to the latest numbers released by the City of Abilene Thursday afternoon, there are 18 positive cases with 129 tests still pending.

There have been a total of 482 tests conducted, and 324 that have come back negative so far.

The 18 cases is up from 14, after Wednesday saw no new cases for the first time since a positive case was reported in the Key City.

Details on the four newly-reported positive cases have not yet been released.

