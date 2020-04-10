COVID-19 in Abilene: 4 new cases, 117 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 55.

The city reports 877 tests have been conducted, with 117 test results still pending, and 705 negative results.

Ages of the people who have most recently tested positive include:

1 person aged 0-19

1 person aged 30-39

1 person aged 40-49

1 person aged 50-59

All four new cases are currently self isolated.

One of the newly-infected cases recently traveled, one is believed to have been spread by local transmission, and the other two cases are still under investigation.

One other person has recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to four.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.