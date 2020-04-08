COVID-19 in Abilene: City reports 5 new cases, 118 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 43.

The city reports 766 tests have been conducted, with 118 test results still pending, and 605 negative results.

New positives include:

M, 60s, self isolated, contact with confirmed case.

F, 30s, hospitalized, pending investigation.

M, 70s, hospitalized, pending investigation.

M, 70s, pending investigation.

F, 70s, pending investigation.

Additional information released Wednesday afternoon by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District shows that 3 people have already recovered from the deadly virus. The data also shows the age range of those infected and the transmission type, which currently suggests that most cases have been transmitted locally.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported the first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Saturday, April 4 at Hendrick Medical Center.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers daily.