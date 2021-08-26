COVID-19 in kids continues to climb as Taylor Co. reports 124 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 124 new COVID-19 cases.

Among the 124 cases reported Thursday were 24 school aged children, including three in pre-K, 10 elementary students, four kids in middle school and seven in high school. Kids accounted for 19.35% of new cases reported Wednesday.

Since July 26, there have been 316 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 14.29% of the 2,212 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,741 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 8, when there were 1,757.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,741 active cases, there were only 31 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 97, including 20 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Thursday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 20 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 117 patients hospitalized, 91 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 29 ICU patients, 25 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,207 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,362 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 58,401 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48,258 have been fully vaccinated.