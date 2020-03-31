COVID-19 in Taylor County: 14 positive cases, 157 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 14 people in Taylor County have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers released by the city Tuesday, 394 tests have been conducted, with 223 coming back negative and 157 still pending.

New positives include:

– Female healthcare worker in her 60s. Investigation pending.

– Male in his 30s. No history of travel.

– Male in his 20s. Exposed to a confirmed case in the Dallas area.

So far, most cases are involving residents and healthcare workers at Disability Resources, Incorporated.

Abilene City Council approved a limited shelter in place order in a meeting on Monday, hoping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.