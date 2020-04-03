COVID-19 leads to concerns about college retention

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Colleges across the U.S. are adjusting to online classes.

“You think back about a month and a half ago, all the activities you had on a college campus. You had intramurals, all the sports. You had a community,” says Matt Boisvert, President and Co-founder of Pharos Resources.

Boisvert’s company focuses on finding ways to retain college students.

“We provide software, but everything is crafted around the idea of connection,” says Boisvert.

Over 60 colleges in the U.S. and Canada use the software to pinpoint student’s needs, but now they say they are facing new challenges.

“Normally there is data you can look at about your students. You would be able to say this student may be at risk or we need to keep tabs on them, but that data is out the window,” says Rachel Phillips-Buck, the VP of Student Success for Pharos Resources.

Phillips-Buck says colleges are looking for ways to make sure students still get the attention they need.

“We’re consulting a lot of them to use conferencing like Zoom or Google Hangouts or whatever to make students feel like someone is looking them in the eye,” says Phillips-Buck.

They say they’re also telling their clients to use positive language, reminding students this is only temporary and soon they’ll get back to the college experience they signed up for.

The CEO of Pharos says COVID-19 is affecting recruiting, which has a direct impact on retention.