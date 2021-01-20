COVID-19 protocols in place as Taylor County Livestock Show kicks off

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The day has finally come for Ag students who show livestock: spring competition season has started.

For Merkel High School senior Callie Freeman, it’s her last.

“I am so glad I am able to do this one last time,” said Freeman.

Her last time looks like no other competition she’s participated in before.

Aspen Dick, who handles livestock marketing for the Taylor County Expo Center says there are some new protocols to follow.

“We are asking the students to follow their schools’ COVID-19 protocols and policies,” said Dick.

These include wearing masks and social distancing, which the students aren’t used to during a show.

But 14-year-old Jenna Minyard says it’s a small price to pay.

“For stock show people, it doesn’t mean anything because they want to be out with their animals, they would rather get it and be with their animals than having to be stuck at home and not being able to show,” said Minyard.

The kids aren’t taking this opportunity to show for granted, especially Freeman.

“It’s such an honor and blessing because you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone,” said Freeman.

After years of competing, she says winning isn’t everything.

“It’s just what you get out of it, hard work and showmanship,” said Freeman.

While there will be some minor changes to the show, the competition will have the same end goal: making the sell.