COVID-19 restrictions set to loosen as Big Country hospitalization rate remains below 15% for 7th-straight day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some strict COVID-19 restrictions could soon be loosening in Taylor County after Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), which covers most of the Big Country, has remained below the 15% threshold for coronavirus hospitalizations for the seventh-consecutive day.

The hospitalization rate for TSA-D was at 9.28% Wednesday.

Extra restrictions were enacted after the hospitalization rate for TSA-D remained above 15% for seven consecutive days beginning Dec. 20, 2020, and remained above the threshold for 38 days.

Bars were ordered to close and other establishments dropped to 50% capacity at the beginning of December, after the Big Country’s TSA COVID-19 hospitalization rate was above 15% for seven consecutive days.

However, many bars were allowed to remain open at 50% capacity by selling food or having a food truck on the premise.

These establishments may now be allowed to operate at 75% capacity, per Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that went into effect in October 2020.

The decision to loosen restrictions still must be made by each county’s judge.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls has said he is in favor of loosening restrictions if the conditions outlined in the governor’s executive order have been met.

TSA-D includes Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton counties.