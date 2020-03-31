COVID-19 shakes up spring semester for local college students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – For local college students the Coronavirus has plunged their road to graduation into uncertainty – leading some to enter the post-grad process months earlier than planned.

“Figuring that out it’s been a time,” said Abigail Johnston a Senior at Abilene Christian University.

Johnston has been studying in Los Angeles in an abroad film program ACU partners for three months. After the schools switched to online platforms, students were asked to leave student housing according to Johnston. Presenting her with the decision to stay in LA and start working or move back to Texas and wait out the pandemic.

“I was lucky enough to find a place to stay out here since that was the goal before college but this became a now problem rather than a future problem,” said Johnston.

For Masters student Kassidy Payne from Cisco, coming home from school was more of an undertaking than a national flight.

She’s been in London since the tail-end of last year and only came home because the chance of not being able to make back to the United States became a real possibility.

“I saw that they said those who are abroad need to get back now or they could be stuck where they are indefinitely and indefinitely is a very scary word,” said Payne. “I bought a ticket that day and left the next day.”

Payne’s been in self-quarantine for 10 days now, tracking her temperature and any potential symptoms twice a day.

“It is kind of weird because I’m just kind of stuck like bubble boy,” said Payne.

For now, Payne is waiting out her quarantine and for her eventual return to London.

“I still have stuff in my dorm room so I hope I’m able to do that,” said Payne.

She and Johnston both say they’re biding their time and hitting the books. And hope that just like they’re grades – the virus will pass.