COVID.325 photo project documents Abilene life during Coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – COVID.325 is an online photography project that’s documenting the lives and emotions of Key City residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project was founded by Naoemi Loredo and Dante Wehe roughly one month ago. The pair said they felt called to document this unprecedented event and create a record that would last for years to follow once the virus loses its hold of the globe.

“I didn’t think it’d be emotional but there’s an emotional aspect to it,” said Loredo. “There’s some people that really truly share some deep feelings and I feel privileged that they take the time to share those things with me.”

