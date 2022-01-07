COVID patient recovers in time to escort his daughter to father daughter dance

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After 118 days of battling COVID-19 three months of which were spent in a coma. Daryl Fields felt he had some time to make up.

“They intubated me July 15th and I woke up in mid October. Life passed me by. I lost a quarter of the year last year” Fields says.

He was admitted to Encompass Health in Abilene on November 1st 2021. During that time he had one thing on his mind that kept him on the path to recovery.

Fields with his daughter Lindsey in 2019

“I’ve come a long way, baby steps all the way but we made it. I can stand. walk, and even dance with my daughter.” Says Fields.

A father daughter dance that has become tradition in the Fields family. He attended the dance for his older daughter Lindsey in 2019 and now it’s his youngest, Lacey’s turn.

“I had this day to look forward to this was my goal” Fields says.

Lacey says watching her father go through so much pain was difficult. To see him go from bedridden and barely able to talk to dancing alongside her has been an indescribable experience.

“Inspirational honestly its…man I’m lost for words I’m speechless being able to see him progress the way he has.” Lacey says.

Fields at rehearsal with daughter Lacey in 2022

Through his sickness, coma, and recovery Daryl lost over 100 pounds and had to have a stoma put in his neck to assist with breathing. Though he still has a bit of recovery to go through. Daryl says this dance makes the long road worth it.

“I do get tired. I get winded but you know today’s…Days like today you just. you find the energy.” Fields says.

A night and a dance Daryl says was never promised. And at times even seemed impossible.

“It can all be gone in an instant. Even through my hospital stays you could always hear over the loud speaker code blue code blue. You just realize that somebody just passed. their life was. it was over.” said Fields.

That fear became a daily reality for the fields. And