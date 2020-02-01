Cowboy mounted shooting takes over Abilene for the weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – If guns and horses are your thing or if you just ever wanted to be a cowboy or cowgirl guns a blazing, then mounted horse riding might be your new hobby. Cowgirl Trena Moore made it her passion 6 years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

“We were at the world finals watching it in Amarillo, Texas. within 5 min I said this is what I want to do,” she said.

And hasn’t looked back since.

“So, I started looking for guns and holsters and working on gun training my horse,” she said.

But it’s not just riding around and shooting. We’re in the wild west, but there are rules involved.

“You have 10 balloons. you’ll shoot five balloons with one gun, do a gun change, and then shoot your other five with another one,” she said. “There’s a little over 80 patterns, so it kind of depends upon which patterns are drawn at the event.”

Don’t worry, getting accidentally shot as a bystander is extremely unlikely said gunsmith J.L. Hamilton

“The blanks are 45 colts, they’re black powder, with just the powder is what breaks the balloon. they won’t break a balloon past 20 feet, but they have to break a balloon past 10 feet,” he said.

Once you’re hooked, there’s just no other way to describe it.

“one word, exhilarating… it is adrenaline adrenaline adrenaline.”

Cowboy horse-mounted shooting will be back in Abilene after this weekend, April 3-5 for the state tournament.