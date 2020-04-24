Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott’s older brother Jace dies at 31

This undated photo provided by Northwestern State University shows Northwestern State football player Jace Prescott (62), left. Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, the team said. He was 31. (NSU Photographic Services via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31.

The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement.

There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers’ home state of Louisiana.

Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.