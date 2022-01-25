Cowboys Top ASC Preseason Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team has been picked to win the 2022 ASC West Division in this year’s preseason poll voted on by the ASC head coaches.
The Cowboys are coming off a 2021 campaign that went the distance, ending in the ASC Championship match where the Cowboys fell to Concordia 5-4 to claim the runner-up spot in the ASC.
Senior Alex Pavkovich and junior Nathaniel Schoendorf were selected as ASC Preseason Players to Watch for the Cowboys. Pavkovich advanced to the NCAA Singles Championship Tournament held in Chattanooga, Tenn. last season.
UT Dallas has been picked to win the ASC East. UTD received 53 points and nine out of 11 first place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. HSU collected 65 points and 10 first place votes to lead the West Division.
LeTourneau was picked second in the East with 42 points and one first place vote. They were followed by East Texas Baptist (28), Ozarks (27) and Belhaven (15/1).
In the West Division, defending ASC champion Concordia Texas received 54 votes and one first place vote, followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor (40), McMurry (29), Howard Payne (27) and Sul Ross State (12).
UT Dallas went 9-9 in 2021 and won the East with a 4-0 record. Hardin-Simmons was 10-7 overall and 5-0 in West Division play and advanced to the finals of the ASC Championship.
In addition to the preseason poll, 21 players were named to the ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the new season are three all-conference selections and six individual award winners.
The men’s tennis spring season will begin Friday, January 28. The 2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Championship is scheduled for May 5-7 and will be hosted by the West Division #1 seed.
2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll
East Division
|Rank
|Team (1st place votes)
|Pts.
|2021 Record (ASC)
|1.
|UT Dallas (9)
|53
|9-9 (4-0)
|2.
|LeTourneau (1)
|42
|11-5 (4-1)
|3.
|East Texas Baptist
|28
|6-7 (3-2)
|4.
|Ozarks
|27
|6-12 (1-3)
|5.
|Belhaven (1)
|15
|0-6 (0-4)
West Division
|Rank
|Team (1st place votes)
|Pts.
|2021 Record (ASC)
|1.
|Hardin-Simmons (10)
|65
|10-7 (5-0)
|2.
|Concordia Texas (1)
|54
|13-5 (4-1)
|3.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|40
|2-10 (2-3)
|4.
|McMurry
|29
|7-10 (3-2)
|5.
|Howard Payne
|27
|1-17 (1-4)
|6.
|Sul Ross State
|12
|0-9 (0-5)
2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|Gaspar Meda
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Bryce Livingston
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Columbia, Miss.
|Evan Pena Jr. W
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Rio Grande City, Texas
|Andres Padilla
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
|Slade Austin
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Arlington, Texas
|Abraham Silva
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Jacksonville, Texas
|Alex Pavkovich N W
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Queensland, Australia
|Nathaniel Schoendorf
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Argyle, Texas
|Logan Knight
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|Big Lake, Texas
|Landon Ferree A
|So.
|Howard Payne
|Little River-Academy, Texas
|Julian Lee S E
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Patrick Baney F
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Indialantic, Fla.
|Nicolas Cusano
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|Alejandro Omana W
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Chase Daniell * W
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Wills Point, Texas
|Haruto Kansaku
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Osaka, Texas
|Aaron Gambrell * E
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Lindale, Texas
|Kyle Villalon A
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Jackson Taylor
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Bryan, Texas
|Ashwin Vaithianathan * E P
|Sr.
|UT Dallas
|Highlands Ranch, Colo.
|Aryan Sharma
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Mumbia, India
2021 All-Conference *
2021 East Division Most Valuable Player P
2021 East Division Freshman of the Year F
2021 East Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year S
2021 West Division Newcomer of the Year N
2021 West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year A
2021 All-East Division E
2021 All-West Division W