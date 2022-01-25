Cowboys Top ASC Preseason Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team has been picked to win the 2022 ASC West Division in this year’s preseason poll voted on by the ASC head coaches.

The Cowboys are coming off a 2021 campaign that went the distance, ending in the ASC Championship match where the Cowboys fell to Concordia 5-4 to claim the runner-up spot in the ASC.

Senior Alex Pavkovich and junior Nathaniel Schoendorf were selected as ASC Preseason Players to Watch for the Cowboys. Pavkovich advanced to the NCAA Singles Championship Tournament held in Chattanooga, Tenn. last season.

UT Dallas has been picked to win the ASC East. UTD received 53 points and nine out of 11 first place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. HSU collected 65 points and 10 first place votes to lead the West Division.



LeTourneau was picked second in the East with 42 points and one first place vote. They were followed by East Texas Baptist (28), Ozarks (27) and Belhaven (15/1).



In the West Division, defending ASC champion Concordia Texas received 54 votes and one first place vote, followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor (40), McMurry (29), Howard Payne (27) and Sul Ross State (12).



UT Dallas went 9-9 in 2021 and won the East with a 4-0 record. Hardin-Simmons was 10-7 overall and 5-0 in West Division play and advanced to the finals of the ASC Championship.



In addition to the preseason poll, 21 players were named to the ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the new season are three all-conference selections and six individual award winners.

The men’s tennis spring season will begin Friday, January 28. The 2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Championship is scheduled for May 5-7 and will be hosted by the West Division #1 seed.

2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll

East Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2021 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (9) 53 9-9 (4-0) 2. LeTourneau (1) 42 11-5 (4-1) 3. East Texas Baptist 28 6-7 (3-2) 4. Ozarks 27 6-12 (1-3) 5. Belhaven (1) 15 0-6 (0-4)





West Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2021 Record (ASC) 1. Hardin-Simmons (10) 65 10-7 (5-0) 2. Concordia Texas (1) 54 13-5 (4-1) 3. Mary Hardin-Baylor 40 2-10 (2-3) 4. McMurry 29 7-10 (3-2) 5. Howard Payne 27 1-17 (1-4) 6. Sul Ross State 12 0-9 (0-5)

2022 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach



Name Cl. School Hometown Gaspar Meda Jr. Belhaven Buenos Aires, Argentina Bryce Livingston Sr. Belhaven Columbia, Miss. Evan Pena Jr. W Sr. Concordia Texas Rio Grande City, Texas Andres Padilla Jr. Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Slade Austin Fr. East Texas Baptist Arlington, Texas Abraham Silva Sr. East Texas Baptist Jacksonville, Texas Alex Pavkovich N W Sr. Hardin-Simmons Queensland, Australia Nathaniel Schoendorf Jr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas Logan Knight Fr. Howard Payne Big Lake, Texas Landon Ferree A So. Howard Payne Little River-Academy, Texas Julian Lee S E Jr. LeTourneau Albuquerque, N.M. Patrick Baney F So. LeTourneau Indialantic, Fla. Nicolas Cusano Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas Alejandro Omana W Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas Chase Daniell * W Sr. McMurry Wills Point, Texas Haruto Kansaku Jr. Ozarks Osaka, Texas Aaron Gambrell * E Jr. Ozarks Lindale, Texas Kyle Villalon A Fr. Sul Ross State Corpus Christi, Texas Jackson Taylor Fr. Sul Ross State Bryan, Texas Ashwin Vaithianathan * E P Sr. UT Dallas Highlands Ranch, Colo. Aryan Sharma Fr. UT Dallas Mumbia, India



2021 All-Conference *

2021 East Division Most Valuable Player P

2021 East Division Freshman of the Year F

2021 East Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year S

2021 West Division Newcomer of the Year N

2021 West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year A

2021 All-East Division E

2021 All-West Division W