CPAS brings live stunt dog show to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – After 12 months with no live shows, the Children’s Performing Arts Series (CPAS) is bringing live family shows back to the Abilene stage. CPAS has put together a show lineup which prioritizes audience safety by moving some live performances outdoors and offering virtual shows for home viewing.

“Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” will open the season at the open-air Taylor County Expo Center Entertainment Pavilion on Saturday, March 27 at 1pm and 5pm. The pavilion is a traditional stage situated outdoors, with a canopy over the audience. The location provides the free flow of fresh air and the ability to distance seating that is crucial during this time. This is a new venue for CPAS, which traditionally presents shows at the Historic Paramount Theatre. CPAS last presented a show featuring rescued and trained dogs in 2015. That show proved to be one of the most popular CPAS ever offered, selling out two full performances.

The second show on Sunday, April 18 at 2pm was originally “The Jungle Book,” from the Panto Company, USA. However, due to pandemic-related circumstances, the Panto Company’s musical “Cinderella” will be presented instead. “Cinderella” toured nationally in 2019 to much acclaim. The Panto Company is popular with CPAS audiences, having presented three other Abilene shows in recent years. The Panto Company’s shows feature signature humor, original music, dance and comedy. Cinderella will be presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre, with a “Plan B” to move the show to an open air venue if necessary.

The final show in the spring lineup is “Acrobats of Cirque-tacular,” on Sunday, May 16 at 2pm. The show will be presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre, with an open air “Plan B” similar to the Cinderella show. The production features amazing acrobats, aerialists and circus specialty artists who bend, twist, flip, and fly in a high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun.

CPAS at Home Program Available for in home streaming by families and small groups, CPAS at Home virtual shows come with a new copy of the show’s book, a $25 Market Street gift card, popcorn to enjoy while watching, written instructions for show-related crafts, games and activites and fun video extras. The CPAS at Home virtual shows come from ArtsPower National Touring Theater.

Single show tickets are only $10, $9 for Military. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161