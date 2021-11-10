Craig Middle School placed on brief lockout after gas station robbery

Craig Middle School was placed on lockout due to a police investigation near campus. (Facebook)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store robbery prompted a brief lockout at Craig Middle School in Abilene Wednesday morning.

Abilene police confirm a robbery took place at a gas station near the campus on the 700 block of S Judge Ely Blvd around 11:10 a.m., prompting the lockout.

“A lockout involves securing the exterior entrances to the campus while allowing us to maintain business as usual inside the building,” according to an email from Abilene ISD.

School officials say this is a different protocol than a lockdown. They confirm the lockout was issued as a precaution and has since been lifted.

No threat was ever posed to students, faculty, or staff on the Craig ISD campus.

Read the full email sent to parents below: