Craig Middle School placed on brief lockout after gas station robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store robbery prompted a brief lockout at Craig Middle School in Abilene Wednesday morning.
Abilene police confirm a robbery took place at a gas station near the campus on the 700 block of S Judge Ely Blvd around 11:10 a.m., prompting the lockout.
“A lockout involves securing the exterior entrances to the campus while allowing us to maintain business as usual inside the building,” according to an email from Abilene ISD.
School officials say this is a different protocol than a lockdown. They confirm the lockout was issued as a precaution and has since been lifted.
No threat was ever posed to students, faculty, or staff on the Craig ISD campus.
Read the full email sent to parents below:
Good morning parents,
I want to make you aware of a situation that took place near the Craig campus this morning. At approximately 11:10 a.m. we received information about an investigation in the neighborhood around Craig and out of an abundance of caution, the Abilene Police Department asked us to place the campus on a lockout. A lockout involves securing the exterior entrances to the campus while allowing us to maintain business as usual inside the building. The campus will remain on lockout until APD clears the situation. I want to assure that at no time has any student or staff member been in any danger and we are continuing with normal school functions inside our building.
Thank you,
Debra Stewart, Craig MS Principal