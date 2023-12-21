CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities responded to a “major” crash just south of Cross Plains Thursday afternoon. Traffic is backed up, and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

A crash along TX-206 and 279 happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, congesting both north and southbound lanes.

DriveTexas.org: Major crash south of Cross Plains (Dec. 2023)

KTAB/KRBC arrived to the scene at around 5:30 p.m., and was able to confirm that southbound traffic was no longer backed up. Those drivers were rerouted to TX-36.

DriveTexas.org called the crash a “major accident,” and expects the stretch of road to remain closed through the night.

Multiple police and fire units were on scene, but details are not being discussed at this time. The Texas Department of Public Safety told KTAB/KRBC information will be provided following an investigation.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com. We will update this article as details are made available. As roads are slick, drivers are urged to stay alert and drive carefully.