CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor towing a semi-trailer,’ which was stopped in the traffic lane.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old Megan Murphy of Jarrell, Texas was also headed east on SH 36 in her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV when she hit the pickup. DPS confirmed that she was wearing a seatbelt.

Murphy was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning by a Justice of the Peace.

The pickup driver was seriously injured and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Hendrick Medical Center.

This crash took place about 12 miles south of Baird, with clear and dry weather and roads.

The investigation was conducted by Texas Highway Patrol – Abilene South.