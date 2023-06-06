CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Houston man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just outside of Baird on I-20 Tuesday afternoon.

A KTAB/KRBC crew was at the scene of the wreck.

According to the crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the driver of a semi truck was traveling east on I-20 just 2.5 miles east of Baird before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck drove off the roadway, “several hundreds of feet down a grass embankment.” The driver crossed a parallel access roadway and drove through a barbed wire fence and trees.

Texas Highway Patrol pronounced 45-year-old Reym Hernandez dead at the scene at 12:50 p.m. Texas DPS said he was not wearing a seatbelt.