TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four people were injured and one was killed in a single-vehicle crash last week, wherein alcohol could be a factor. One remains in critical condition.

According to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), five people were traveling in a 2011 Buick Enclave SUV after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 along SH 351 and FM 1082.

The SUV was being driven south on FM 1082 as it approached the intersection of SH 351. The driver failed to stop at a sign, traveled through the intersection, and into a barrow ditch. The SUV hit an embankment, then ‘vaulted’ onto a residential driveway.

All five occupants were found to not be wearing seatbelts. All were injured.

The driver was discovered to have been drinking. He was taken to Cooks Medical Center for his injuries. At noon that day, 48-year-old Demodrick Garrett of Abilene was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old Abilene woman remains at Hendrick Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other Abilene women are in stable condition with incapacitating injuries, and a 26-year-old El Paso man was taken to the hospital for a non-incapacitating injury.

Texas DPS said Garrett’s blood analysis is pending in the investigation.