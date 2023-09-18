COMANCHE COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – A young De Leon man was killed in a crash Sunday morning near Comanche.

In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 19-year-old Tyson Wofford was reportedly traveling south on State Highway 16 about five miles northeast of Comanche when he was, “driven off the roadway to the east” in his 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The investigation continued to reveal that Wofford drove a short way and into a ditch before he “took evasive action,” and steered right, towards the roadway. Then, Wofford lost control of his pickup and hit a tree. Also included in the crash report, the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt.

The wreck was recorded at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and Tyson Wofford was pronounced dead at 6:05 that morning.

Texas DPS is continuing to investigate this crash.