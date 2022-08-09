COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins.

According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they crashed.

The 16-year-old’s identity is concealed due to their age.

THP said Hopkins, the driver in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup, crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic, and continued to leave the roadway. The teens traveled through a culvert and into a fence, eventually overturning.

Both not wearing seatbelts, Hopkins was ejected from the pickup. The 16-year-old passenger remained in the vehicle but was hurt in the process.

18-year-old Ryan Hopkins would have began his senior year as an athlete at Cross Plains High School.

The 16-year-old passenger is recovering from surgery and has a broken leg.

The crash was recorded at 4:30 Sunday morning, in dry and clear weather conditions. The investigation was performed by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol – Brownwood.