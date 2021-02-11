Crashes plague the Big Country as ice blankets roads

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Ice has blanketed much of the Big Country, creating hazardous road conditions and causing dozens of crashes.

As of 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Abilene police had worked 26 crashes since midnight.

Several other crashes were reported across the area, including in Nolan County. The Sweetwater Fire Department responded to a major crash at a rest area in the county.

According to SFD, two drivers had stopped to get off the road when they were struck from behind by a truck that could not stop due to ice. Two people were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

“This is why we preach to slow down or stay home,” read a social media post by SFD. “The two people in the van were stopped at a safe place when they were hit.”

Wintry weather is expected through the weekend.

For a live interactive map of road conditions, click here.

