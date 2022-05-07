ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Councilman Travis Craver will officially be serving his second term!

Craver won Saturday’s General Election, securing 55% of the votes against opponents Dorothy Clay and Charles Bryn, who received 22.9% and 22.6% of the votes respectively.

Craver was initially elected to serve on Abilene’s city council in 2019, and for the past 3 years, he has made it his mission to be actively involved in the community.

Community is at the core of Craver’s mission on council and he is pushing for the following improvements this term:

Continue to develop and maintain relationship and coordination of public and private partnerships

Engaged and informed community

Fully staffed fire and police

Long-term solution for water and streets

Retention of talented professionals

Sound economic development

In addition to serving on council, Craver has a full time job at Hardin-Simmons University where he Director of Spiritual Formation.

