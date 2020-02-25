Crews back to work on ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN Newsource) — Demolition crews are still chipping away at what many are calling the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

The building was supposed to come down after an implosion last week, but that didn’t really work.

The core of the 11-story office building is still there, and it’s leaning.

Now the crew is using a wrecking ball to take down what’s left.

In the meantime, many onlookers are turning the site into a temporary tourist destination and taking selfies for social media.

When the area is finally cleared developers say they plan to build a mixed use complex with hotels, restaurants, and high rise homes.