CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews responded to a grass fire near County Road 461 in Callahan County on Thursday, August 10.

As of 10:15 p.m., the ‘Cotton’ fire has spread across 41 acres and is 80% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional information.