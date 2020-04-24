Crews battle mobile home fire in Tye

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A street in Tye has been blocked off as crews battle a mobile home fire.

Multiple crews are fighting the mobile home fire on Flamingo Drive after the call came in Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies have blocked the entrance to the street as crews try to extinguish the fire.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or how much damage the mobile home has sustained.

