Crews battle structure fire in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire in north Abilene Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of 500 block of Neas Rd around 4:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen from the outside of the structure.

According to the AFD, upon arrival, they noticed the smoke was coming from the back porch and proceeded to attack the fire.

At least four fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene. Abilene Police Department and AEP Electric also assisted the AFD.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation, BigCountryHoempage will update when new information is available.