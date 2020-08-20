Crews battling apartment fire in Southwest Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department is fighting a fire at an apartment complex in Southwest Abilene.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Elm Creek Ranch apartments on South Clack Street and US Highway 277S.

Multiple units were called to the complex, from which heavy smoke was billowing.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were affecting traffic at South 14th Street and South Clack.

There is currently no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

