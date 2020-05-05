Crews battling fire at apartment complex in West Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in West Abilene.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Landing Apartments in the 5400 block of Texas Avenue.

Four units from the Abilene Fire Department were at the scene on the north side of the complex.

Officials on the scene say they believe that the fire started in one apartment in which the resident was not home.

Some of the residents were evacuated, but no one was injured.

Crews are still investigating the exact cause of the fire and working to determine if the residents can return to their respective apartments.

The apartment sustained smoke damage, but there is currently no dollar estimate on just how much.

