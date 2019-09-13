Crews battling grass fire near Abilene State Supported Living Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews are battling a grass fire near the Abilene State Supported Living Center on Maple Street in Abilene.

There are currently six engines and six brush trucks fighting the fire, which is reportedly in a spot that is difficult for crews to access with their equipment. The Clyde Volunteer Fire Department has also been called in to assist .

The Abilene State Supported Living Center is in the vicinity of the fire, but does not currently appear to be in danger.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

This story has been corrected from a previous version that stated the fire was near Kirby Lake.