Crews battling grassfire at Lake Fort Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters are battling a fire reported at the northeast side of Lake Fort Phantom.

The grass fire is located off CR 310.

Texas A&M planes are now at the scene assisting with the fire.

According to APD officials on the scene. The fire is almost totally contained.

There was another grass fire reported Saturday morning at the Winters Freeway and Buffalo Gap Road.

This is a developing story, stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest.

